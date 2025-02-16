Chelsea Green became the first ever Women’s US champion after winning series of the qualification matches and she intended to repeat the performance to qualify for the WrestleMania 41 main event. The star wanted to win Elimination Chamber 2025 match after losing in the Royal Rumble 2025. But she lost her qualification match against Naomi who used ‘Wedgie’ move to win the game. WWE Superstar Chelsea Green was angry on losing the Elimination Chamber 2025 qualification match against Naomi on Friday Night SmackDown. The Women’s US champion took help of social media and banned the 'Wedgie' move that cost her match. See the hilarious post below. WWE Elimination Chamber 2025: John Cena, CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss and Other Confirmed Wrestlers for the Mega PLE Featuring Men's and Women's Chamber Matches.

WWE Women’s US Champion Chelsea Green ‘Hilariously’ Banishes ‘Wedgie’ Move

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)