The winners of the WWE Royal Rumble matches – Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair have already made it into the WrestleMania 41 main events, the World Wrestling Entertainment’s another LE - WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 will hand chance to other to advance with a win. Wrestlers will have a road to WrestleMania winning an entertaining event featuring six opponents if we include the steel structure as an opponent too. The qualification matches for the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 have already begun with Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss advancing through Raw and SmackDown respectively. In the men’s category CM Punk won his qualification match while John Cena, on his farewell year will also be part of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. Check out the confirmed wrestlers for the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. WWE Wrestler Bayley to Play in 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Receives Special Gift from Stephen Curry (Watch Video).

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Confirmed Wrestlers

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 will be played at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on Sunday, in March 2. will host the event with the Wrestlers nearly confirmed for the PLE. Here are list of wrestlers confirmed for the mega PLE.

Men's Elimination Chamber 2025 Confirmed Wrestlers

John Cena | Announced his participation following Royal Rumble 2025.

CM Punk | Defeated Sami Zayn in qualifier match Feb 3 on Monday Night Raw

Drew McIntyre | Defeated LA Knight, Jimmy Uso in qualifier Feb 7 on Friday Night SmackDown

Logan Paul | Defeated Rey Mysterio in qualifier on Feb 10 on Monday Night Raw When is Elimination Chamber 2025? Know Date, Venue and Time in IST of WWE PLE Featuring Men's and Women's Chamber Matches.

Women's Elimination Chamber 2025 Confirmed Wrestlers

Liv Morgan | Defeated Iyo Sky in qualifier match Feb 3 on Monday Night Raw

Bianca Belair | Defeated Piper Niven in qualifier match Feb 7 on Friday Night SmackDown

Alexa Bliss | Defeated Candice LaRae in qualifier Feb 7 on Friday Night SmackDown

Bayley | Defeated Lyra Valkyria in qualifier Feb 10 on Monday Night Raw.

The WWE Elimination Chamber main event involves a multi-competitor match featuring a steel chamber surrounding the ring. The above qualified six wrestlers enter the ring after stipulated time and can defeat the opponent by pin fall or submission. The winner of Elimination Chamber could take a title, if a champ is included in the field, or could earn a championship opportunity at WrestleMania – also known as Road to WrestleMania.

