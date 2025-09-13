In a major development, it was announced that WWE WrestleMania 43 would be taking place in Saudi Arabia in 2027. The announcement was made by WWE CCO (Chief Content Officer) and Hall of Famer Triple H with Turki Al-Sheikh, the Saudi Arabian sports minister. This is the first time in history that WWE WrestleMania would be held outside of the United States and Canada. Triple H earlier had teased this announcement and said, "In 2027, we are proud to announce that WrestleMania 43 will take place in Saudi Arabia as part of Riyadh Season." The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Liv Morgan, Stephanie Vaquer, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair and Logan Paul were present at the announcement. WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

WWE WrestleMania 43 to Take Place in Saudi Arabia

