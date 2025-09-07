After successfully hosting the Clash in Paris 2025 Premium Live Event (PLE), the WWE is set to deliver its next PLE this month. Wrestlepalooza 2025 PLE will take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The upcoming PLE will feature star wrestlers from the Raw and SmackDown brands. The promotion has announced a star-studded John Cena vs Brock Lesnar match for the World Heavyweight Championship. In this article, we will look at all the details about the Wrestlepalooza 2025 PLE, including date and time in India. WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Results: Becky Lynch Helps Seth Rollins Retain World Heavyweight Title, John Cena Beats Logan Paul and Other Highlights From PLE in France.

During the historic two-night Summerslam 2025, Brock Lesnar made a shocking comeback. Brock delivers a thunderous F5 to 17-time WWE World Champion John Cena. After the Clash in Paris 2025 PLE, during the September 5th episode of SmackDown, Lesnar appeared once again and attacked Cena and giving him an F5. Following his brutal assault, Brock challenged the 17-time World Champion for a match at Wrestlepalooza 2025. Meanwhile, Fans can take a look at confirmed match cards and full details, including the live streaming and telecast for Wrestlepalooza 2025.

When and Where is WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025? Know Date, Venue and Time in IST?

The WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 will be hosted in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Wrestlepalooza 2025 PLE will take place on Saturday, September 20. The Wrestlepalooza 2025 event will begin at 4:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Watch John Cena Notch Up His 99th PLE Win as 17-Time World Champion Pins Logan Paul in Hard-Fought Match at WWE Clash in Paris 2025 (See Video Highlights).

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Match Card:

IYO SKY vs Stephanie Vaquer - Women’s World Championship

John Cena vs Brock Lesnar

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details?

Previously, Sony Sports Network had the TV rights to WWE in India. However, since Netflix became their new partner, live telecast viewing options of all World Wrestling Entertainment programming are unavailable on television, which will prevent fans from watching Wrestlepalooza 2025 PLE on TV. The online streaming viewing option of Wrestlepalooza 2025 will be available on Netflix's app and website, which will require a subscription.

