Sri Lankan sprinter Yupun Abeykoon created a record by becoming the first South Asian to run 100m in less than 10 seconds. Competing at the Resisprint International event in Switzerland, Abeykoon finished the 100m race in just 9.96 seconds.

Watch Video:

Video - Sri Lanka’s Yupun Abeykoon becomes the first South Asian to break the 10-second barrier after completing the 100m event in 9.96s at the Resisprint International event in Switzerland. Congratulations 🙏pic.twitter.com/qVBcTr3fGJ #LKA #SriLanka #Yupun — Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 💉 (@SriLankaTweet) July 3, 2022

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Congratulated The Athlete:

Congratulations to Yupun Abeykoon for becoming the 1st South Asian athlete to run 100m under 10 sec at Résisprint International 2022 in La Chaux-de-Fonds, #Switzerland. pic.twitter.com/X16B44uZQ6 — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) July 3, 2022

