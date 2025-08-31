Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is coming soon and is expected to bring massive deals across a wide range of categories. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will offer discounts on smartphones from various brands, along with exchange offers. Customers can also expect great deals on electronics, gadgets, and more. Though the Amazon Great Indian Festival date has not been announced yet, the company has teased "blockbuster deals", "8 PM deals", and more offers to come in the upcoming sale in this festive season. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025 will start 24 hours earlier for Amazon Prime members and will also offer a 10% instant discount for customers using SBI cards during the sale. Flipkart Big Billion Day 2025 Sale Date Leaked: Early Start Expected This Year With Massive Discounts and Deals; Check Details.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025

Amazon Great Indian Festival coming soon. pic.twitter.com/3AmEyQCvKS — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 31, 2025

