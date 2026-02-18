Anthropic has released Claude Sonnet 4.6, describing it as its most advanced model yet, with improvements in coding, computer use, long-context reasoning and a beta 1M-token window. Benchmarks show near-Opus performance at lower costs, along with improved API tools such as dynamic web search filtering. Announced on X, the update is now live on both free and paid tiers, including Excel integrations with financial data providers. Major platforms quickly adopted it: Amazon integrated Sonnet 4.6 into Bedrock for enterprise workflows, highlighting scalability. Perplexity AI also made it available to Pro and Max users, boosting AI research capabilities. This rapid rollout underscores growing ecosystem support for Anthropic’s AI. Google Pixel 9 Series New Feature: Quick Share, AirDrop Interoperability Announced for Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Claude Sonnet 4.6 Launched by Anthropic

🚨 Claude Sonnet 4.6 is here. Frontier intelligence at scale. Now available in Amazon Bedrock. https://t.co/K23JGjwvl5 — Amazon (@amazon) February 17, 2026

