Flipkart Big Billion Day 2025 sale timeline is leaked, hinting at an early start this year. As per a tipster @heyitsyogesh, the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale event might start around September 8 or September 10, 2025. Big Billion Day sale from Flipkart is known for its huge discounts and exciting offers. It brings deals across many categories like smartphones, electronics, home products and more. Flipkart Plus members are also expected to gain early access to the sale, potentially 24 hours in advance. In the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Day 2025 sale, customers can expect to get additional savings through bank offers. Flipkart is expected to collaborate with banks to offer extra discounts, EMI facilities, and cashback deals. Flipkart BLACK: E-Commerce Platform Launches New Premium Paid Membership Programme With Free YouTube Premium for a Year; Check Price, Benefits and Other Details.

Flipkart Big Billion Day 2025 Sale Date Leaked

Flipkart's Big Billion Day is expected to be early this year. Tentative date: 8/10 September — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) August 18, 2025

