Anthropic has introduced the Claude Sonnet 4.5 model, which is teased as "the best coding model in the world." The new version can run on every application, spreadsheet, and software tool. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on 29 September 2025, Claude said, “It's the strongest model for building complex agents. And it shows substantial gains on tests of reasoning and math.” The company added that Claude Sonnet 4.5 has shown big progress in its ability to use computers. In a blog post, Anthropic said, “On OSWorld, a benchmark that tests AI models on real-world computer tasks, Sonnet 4.5 now leads at 61.4%." As per Anthropic, Claude Sonnet 4.5 performed well in the SWE-bench Verified evaluation, which assesses practical coding skills. The model managed to stay for over 30 hours on complex and multi-step tasks. Anthropic has rolled out updates for Claude Code with a new terminal interface. Additionally, a new VS Code extension now allows developers to access Claude within their IDE. Microsoft Introduces xAI’s Grok 4 in Azure AI Foundry To Offer Frontier Intelligence and Business-Ready Capabilities.

Claude Sonnet 4.5

Introducing Claude Sonnet 4.5—the best coding model in the world. It's the strongest model for building complex agents. It's the best model at using computers. And it shows substantial gains on tests of reasoning and math. pic.twitter.com/7LwV9WPNAv — Claude (@claudeai) September 29, 2025

Claude Code Update

Claude can use code to analyze data, create files, and visualize insights in the files & formats you use. Now available to all paid plans in preview. We've also made the Claude for Chrome extension available to everyone who joined the waitlist last month. pic.twitter.com/6NZgWwv8Sq — Claude (@claudeai) September 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Claude). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)