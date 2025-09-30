Microsoft has announced that Grok 4 is now available in Azure AI Foundry. The company partnered with Elon Musk-run xAI to bring the advanced model to its platform to offer advanced reasoning abilities along with tools that meet business standards for safety and control. The Grok models have been trained on xAI’s Colossus supercomputer. In a blog post, Microsoft said, "Grok 4 undeniably has exceptional performance. With a 128K-token context window, native tool use, and integrated web search, it pushes the boundaries of what’s possible in contextual reasoning and dynamic response generation." WhatsApp Adds Live Photos, Motion Photos, New Sticker Packs and Smarter Group Search in Latest Update; Create New Backgrounds for Video Calls, Chat Themes With Meta AI.

Grok 4 From xAI Now in Azure AI Foundry

Grok 4 from @xAI is now in Azure AI Foundry! Advanced reasoning, real-time insights, and enhanced memorization, all powered by Azure. Learn more: https://t.co/NcHvmrW23f#Grok4 #AzureAI pic.twitter.com/66FZ2yVtMS — Microsoft Azure (@Azure) September 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Microsoft Azure). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

