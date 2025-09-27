Apple has reportedly developed a ChatGPT-like app for the iPhone in preparation for a major update to Siri, which is expected next year. The app is said to be for internal use and will help Apple’s AI teams to test new features and improvements for its voice assistant. As per a report of Bloomberg, the app is codenamed "Veritas" and is not intended for public release at this time. Apple is said to be using "Veritas" to test features like searching through personal data like emails and songs, and performing in-app actions like editing photos. The company’s AI division is relying on the app to speed up development and make Siri more advanced ahead of its expected upgrade. Perplexity AI Trails New ‘Sonar Testing’ Model To Boost Reasoning Abilities in Existing Model.

Apple Veritas App

🚨 Apple is developing an internal ChatGPT-style iPhone app called 'Veritas'. pic.twitter.com/9uLnNAsyee — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) September 27, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bloomberg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)