Bitcoin price today, on April 16,2025, reached USD 83,800, declining more after recently touching the USD 86,000 mark. However, BTC price in the last six months showed a significant increase beyond USD 67,000 price. The cryptocurrency has fluctuated for weeks, going upward and then falling. The crypto market has been cautious and expects the trend to go upward. As of 03:04 PM IST, the Bitcoin price stands at USD 83,800.08.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Today Fell to USD 83,000

