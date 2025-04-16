Seoul, April 16: South Korean chipmakers will likely face only limited impact from the new US restrictions on exports of Nvidia’s H20 artificial intelligence (AI) accelerators to China, experts here said on Wednesday. Nvidia said it has been notified by the US authorities that the company now requires a license to export its H20 chips to China for the indefinite future, reports Yonhap news agency. The H20 accelerators were the most advanced AI chip the company could still export to China under the existing US export ban on high-performance AI chips. SK hynix supplies its eight-layer HBM3E, the fifth-generation high bandwidth memory (HBM), for the H20 chips.

Samsung Electronics Co. does not supply HBM for this particular chip. Experts say the new regulation is unlikely to significantly affect the South Korean semiconductor firms in the short term, as SK hynix is currently focused on its latest 12-layer HBM3E, a key component in high-performance AI chips destined for markets outside China. US-China Trade War Intensifies: Donald Trump’s Government Imposes 245% Tariffs on China After Its Move To Stop Export of Heavy Rare Earth Metals and Magnets.

Additionally, SK hynix has already finalized its HBM sales contracts for the H20 chips, meaning the new export restrictions will not affect its balance sheet, according to the experts. Nvidia has said it expects to take a $5.5 billion charge due to the new regulation on its H20 chip exports to China. Nvidia shares fell about 6 per cent in after-hours trading. "SK hynix completed additional sales of HBM for H20 in March, so it will not face inventory write-downs like Nvidia," Chae Min-sook, a researcher at Korea Investment & Securities Co., said.

"We estimate that the sanctions will not change SK hynix's annual HBM production plan or its earnings estimates." While the direct impact on South Korean chipmakers appears limited, industry insiders are expressing concerns about a broader slowdown in China's AI chip market, which had recently surged on low-cost AI models from companies like DeepSeek. L’Oréal Layoffs: French Cosmetic Giant To Cut Half of Jobs in Travel Retail Division Amid Sales Slump and Market Slowdown in China, Says Report.

"Although the U.S. restriction has no direct impact, it could dampen momentum in the AI chip business and limit future opportunities," an official at a South Korean semiconductor firm said. "It has also increased uncertainty and concerns over the industry's future outlook." Shares of SK hynix and Samsung Electronics finished 3.65 percent and 3.36 percent lower, respectively, on the Korea Composite Stock Price Index, which fell 1.21 percent.

