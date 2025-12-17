Bitcoin price is stable at USD 86,000 after it briefly touched the USD 88,000 mark. As of 11:59 AM IST, the BTC price was USD 86,888, higher compared to yesterday’s USD 85,500. The cryptocurrency’s price has been fluctuating amid weaker market sentiment and poor liquidity. Investors have increased selling of Bitcoins under pressure, which has caused the price volatility. Analysts suggest that the market could see further swings in the coming days as traders react to global economic cues. Vedanta Share Price Today, December 17: Stocks of Vedanta Limited Open in Green in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Stable at USD 86,000

