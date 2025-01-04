Bitcoin prices have been constantly fluctuating, and recently, they went down below USD 93,000 mark after achieving a record high of USD 1,07,000 mark. On January 3, 2025, the Bitcoin value surged and hit the USD 97,000 mark, creating a bullish trend in the market. Following the Bitcoin price rise to the USD 98,000 mark, many Bitcoin Whales successfully accumulated 70,000 BTC. According to experts, Bitcoin value is expected to rise this year and hit a record-breaking USD 2,00,000 mark. Bitcoin Price Today, January 3: BTC Price Nears USD 97,000 and Euro 95,000; Check Details.

Bitcoin Whales Accumulated Over 70,000 BTC Amid Price Rise

BREAKING: Bitcoin Whales Accumulate 70,000 BTC as Price Surges Beyond $98,000#Bitcoin #BTC $BTC — Crypto Chiefs News (@CryptoChiefNews) January 4, 2025

