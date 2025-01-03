Bitcoin (BTC) has witnessed a surge in its value, which maintains its upward momentum. The surge in Bitcoin price may drive the attention of global investors. On December 2, 2025, Bitcoin was trading at USD 96,541.58, and by December 3, 2025, it had risen to USD 96,908.70. The BTC price is trading at EURO 94,369.51. The steady growth reflects market confidence and Bitcoin's position in the cryptocurrency space. Experts suggest that BTC might reach a potential all-time high around mid-January 2025. Bitcoin Price Today, January 2: BTC Price Nears USD 97,000, Check Details.

Bitcoin Price Today

January 03, 2025 @ 04:19 AM (UTC) Current Price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD): $96,908.70 (BTC-EUR): €94,369.51 — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) January 3, 2025

