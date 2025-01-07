Bitcoin (BTC) yesterday surpassed the USD 1,00,000 mark for the first time in two weeks. The cryptocurrency gained momentum as Congress prepared to certify Donald Trump's US election victory. The cryptocurrency increased by 2.8% on Monday and reached USD1,01,180, which indicates a strong recovery. The Bitcoin price today is trading at USD 1,01,489.85 and EURO 97,324.14. Bitcoin Price Crosses USD 1,00,000 Again As Congress Set to Certify Donald Trump’s Election Victory.

Bitcoin Price Today

January 07, 2025 @ 10:22 AM (UTC) Current Price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD): $101,489.85 (BTC-EUR): €97,324.14 — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) January 7, 2025

