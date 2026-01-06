Bitcoin prices have risen after weeks of fluctuations, with the cryptocurrency crossing the USD 90,000 mark. As of 9:42 am IST, Bitcoin was trading at USD 93,866, indicating that it could soon approach USD 94,000 again. While Bitcoin remains highly unpredictable, recent developments suggest it could move higher in 2026. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 6, 2026: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dabur India and ONGC Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Touches USD 94,000

