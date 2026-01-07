Bitcoin price has fallen since it recently touched the USD 94,700 mark. However, the decline is not significant, as the cryptocurrency continues to maintain its position above the USD 90,000 level. As of January 7, 2025, at 7:21 AM IST, the BTC price stood at USD 92,366. Overall, the recent surge suggests further upside potential, with experts predicting a new high in 2026, possibly surpassing the previous all-time high of USD 124,000 recorded last year. Bitcoin Price Today, January 6, 2026: BTC Price Reaches 93,800 Mark Today, Hinting Upward Movement This Year.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) at USD 92,500 Mark