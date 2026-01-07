(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)
Bitcoin Price Today, January 7, 2026: BTC Price Falls Slightly to USD 92,300 Mark Today, Expected To Rise This Month
Bitcoin slipped after recently touching USD 94,700 but continues to trade comfortably above USD 90,000. As of January 7, 2025, it stood at USD 92,366. Despite short-term volatility, analysts remain optimistic, predicting continued upside momentum and a possible new all-time high beyond USD 124,000 in 2026, driven by institutional adoption trends.
Socially Team Latestly| Jan 07, 2026 07:27 AM IST
- A-
- A+