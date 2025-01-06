Bitcoin crossed the USD 100,000 mark for the first time in two weeks, gaining momentum ahead of Congress certifying Donald Trump’s US election victory. The cryptocurrency rose by 2.8% on Monday to reach $101,180, marking a strong recovery. It posted a weekly gain of 5.66% as of Sunday, its largest since November 24. Analysts attribute the rally to renewed investor confidence and political developments in the US, fueling optimism in the digital asset market. Bitcoin Price Today, January 6: BTC Price Reaches USD 99,000 Mark, Expected To Increase More in 2025.

Bitcoin Surges Past USD 100,000 Amid Trump’s Election Victory Certification

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)