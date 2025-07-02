Bitcoin price has dropped since its last steady price of USD 1,07,000. The BTC price as of July 2, 2025, is USD 1,06,265 at 10:03 AM IST. The cryptocurrency slightly recovered from the recent fall of USD 1,05,000 at midnight, showing an upward trend; however, the price is slowly moving forward. The crypto market has been volatile due to many reasons. Bitcoin market cap is around USD 2.1 trillion. South Indian Bank Share Price Today, July 02: Stock Edges Up After Q1 Business Update Shows 8% YoY Growth in Advances, 9% Rise in Deposits.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Recovered at USD 1,06,000 After Recent Fall

