South Indian Bank share price (NSE: SouthBank) traded mildly higher on July 2, rising 0.60% to INR 31.79 after the lender released its Q1FY25 business update. Gross advances grew 8% year-on-year to INR 89,201 crore, up from INR 82,580 crore in June 2024. On a sequential basis, advances increased from INR 87,579 crore last quarter. Total deposits rose 9% YoY to INR 1,12,922 crore, compared to INR 1,03,532 crore a year earlier, signaling continued retail and institutional growth momentum. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 2, 2025: Hyundai Motor India, Maruti Suzuki India and Lupin Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

South Indian Bank Share Price

South Indian Bank Share Price (Photo Credits: Google/NSE)

