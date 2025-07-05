Bitcoin price today, on July 5, 2025, was recorded at USD 1,08,056.64 at 8:50 AM IST. Earlier in the day, at 3:12 AM IST, it was trading slightly lower at USD 1,07,825.43. The cryptocurrency is currently fluctuating close to its monthly peak and is showing signs that it could touch or cross the USD 1,10,000 mark again. It comes after BTC price reached its highest level this month at USD 1,10,100.78 on July 3, 2025. Bitcoin continues to remain volatile, and its rapid changes in price make it unpredictable. While it is still below its recent peak, it may reach new highs in the coming days. Vivo X Fold5 Camera Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch in India on July 14; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

Bitcoin Price Today, July 5, 2025

