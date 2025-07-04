Vivo will soon launch two new smartphones in India, the Vivo X200 FE and Vivo X Fold5. Both devices are scheduled to arrive on July 14, 2025. The company has started teasing the smartphones on its official social media platforms. In a recent post, the company has teased the foldable design of Vivo X Fold5. It will come with a triple rear camera setup and is confirmed to include a 50MP ZEISS telephoto lens. The remaining lens in the rear camera setup is likely to feature 50MP sensors. The Vivo X Fold5 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and may include a 32MP front camera. The upcoming foldable smartphone will also offer a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging and 40W wireless charging support. As per reports, the price of the Vivo X Fold5 in India could be around INR 1,49,999. Realme 15 5G, Realme 15 Pro 5G Launch Soon in India, AI Features Teased; Check Other Details of Upcoming Smartphones From Realme 15 Series.

Vivo X Fold5 Camera

With a camera engineered to capture the finest details, the #vivoXFold5 is equipped with everything you need to preserve your biggest moments. Coming soon. https://t.co/E84cHNqLtA#SoLightSoStrong pic.twitter.com/r1HUZJHLln — vivo India (@Vivo_India) July 4, 2025

