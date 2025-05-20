Bitcoin price today on May 20, 2025 is trading at USD 1,05,163.45 at 3:11 AM IST. The BTC price shows a steady rise compared to USD 1,03,172.72 recorded at 2:52 PM IST on May 19, 2025. Bitcoin has remained above the USD 1,00,000 mark for weeks now. The digital currency had touched an all-time high of USD 1,09,114.88 in January 2025. Experts believe the current momentum could push the Bitcoin price even higher. If this trend continues, cryptocurrency may cross the USD 1,20,000 mark by the end of 2025. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 20, 2025: Power Grid, BEL and NLC India Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Bitcoin Price Today, May 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)