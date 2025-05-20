Mumbai, May 20: The share market will reopen on Tuesday, May 20, after ending on a negative note on May 19. Several stocks are expected to remain in focus on May 19. These stocks or shares include Power Grid (NSE: POWERGRID), BEL NSE: BEL), NLC India (NSE: NLCINDIA), CMS Info Systems (NSE: CMSINFO), Borosil (NSE: BOROLTD), and Restaurant Brands Asia (NSE: RBA).

On Monday, May 19, the Indian stock market settled lower following Asian peers and a decline in IT stocks as investors got jittery after credit rating agency Moody’s downgraded the US. At close, the S&P BSE SENSEX stood at the 82,059.42 level, falling 271.17 points, or 0.33%, while the NSE's NIFTY50 index slipped 74.35 points, or 0.03%, to the 24,945.45 level. Delhivery Share Price Today, May 19: Stocks of Delhivery Limited Rise in Early Trade As Stock Market Opens for Business, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Tuesday, May 20:

Power Grid (NSE: POWERGRID)

On 19 May, Power Grid Corporation of India announced its January to March quarter results for the financial year ended 2024-25. The State-owned giant's net profit for the fourth quarter dropped 0.56% to INR 4,143 crore, compared year-on-year (YoY) with INR 4,166 crore in the same period a year ago.

BEL (NSE: BEL)

Bharat Electronics (BEL) announced an 18% rise in its Jan-Mar quarter results and also announced a final dividend for the financial year 2024-25. Shares of the Navratna PSU closed lower ahead of the results announcement. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 19, 2025: Bharti Airtel, Delhivery and Hyundai Motor India Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

NLC India (NSE: NLCINDIA)

NLC India reported a sharp 321.88% year-on-year rise in net profit to INR 481.96 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, up from INR 114.24 crore in the same period last year. Revenue also saw a steady increase, rising 8.34% to INR 3,836 crore, compared to INR 3,540.64 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

CMS Info Systems (NSE: CMSINFO)

On May 19, CMS Info Systems, a major banking logistics and technology player, reported a 6.8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at INR 97.6 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2025.

Borosil (NSE: BOROLTD)

On May 19, Borosil reported a 120% YoY surge in Q4 FY25 net profit to INR 11 crore, with revenue rising 15.8% to INR 270.2 crore. EBITDA grew 56.5%, reflecting operational efficiency.

Restaurant Brands Asia (NSE: RBA)

Restaurant Brands Asia, master franchisee of the Burger King brand in India, said on Monday that its consolidated net loss narrowed to INR 60.44 crore in the fourth quarter, which ended March 31. Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd. said in a regulatory filing that the company had posted a consolidated net loss of INR 92.1 crore in the year-ago period.

On Monday, US stocks posted modest gains as easing Treasury yields helped offset concerns over Moody’s downgrade of the U.S. credit rating. The S&P 500 rose 0.09% to close at 5,963.60, while the Nasdaq Composite was little changed, inching up 0.02% to 19,215.46. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 137.33 points, or 0.32%, to end at 42,792.07, supported by an 8% rebound in UnitedHealth, which recovered after recent steep losses.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

