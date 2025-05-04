Bitcoin price today on May 4 stands at USD 96,399.20 as of 3:11 AM IST. The current BTC price shows a slight drop compared to yesterday’s price of USD 96,532.20, recorded at 8:44 PM IST. Just a few days ago, Bitcoin had reached the USD 97,000 mark, giving hope to investors that the cryptocurrency price might rise even further. Investors are keeping a close watch as Bitcoin remains one of the most followed digital assets worldwide. ‘WAVES Bazaar’ Likely To See Business Transactions Worth Over INR 1,000 Crore in Inaugural Edition: Government.

Bitcoin Price Today, May 4

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)