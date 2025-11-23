Bitcoin price today, on November 23, 2025, was trading at USD 86,084.62 at 9:49 AM IST. The BTC price showed a small upward trend compared with the last two recorded levels. On November 22, it stood at USD 84,187.74 at 9:44 PM IST and USD 83,849.64 at 3:52 PM IST. These changes remind us that Bitcoin can move up or down within hours. Bitcoin may gain momentum in the crypto market if this rise continues. It remains to be seen whether Bitcoin can maintain this upward trend in the coming days. Byju Raveendran Denies Allegations, Plans To Appeal After US Court Orders Over USD 1.07 Billion Default Judgment.

Bitcoin Price Today, November 23, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Bitcoin). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)