Bitcoin price surged to the USD 95,270 mark as of 11:15 AM IST today. After weeks of trading at USD 91,000 and below, the recent rise signals a positive shift in market sentiment and growing investor confidence. Analysts attribute the rally to increased institutional inflows, improving macroeconomic conditions and expectations of favourable regulatory developments. Trading volumes have also picked up, suggesting stronger participation from both retail and institutional investors. If momentum continues, Bitcoin could test higher resistance levels in the near term, although volatility is expected to remain elevated amid global economic uncertainties and evolving market dynamics. Bitcoin Price Today, January 14, 2026: BTC Price Surges to USD 96,000 Mark, Falls Slightly to USD 95,300.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) at USD 95,300

