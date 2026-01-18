Bitcoin prices have witnessed a notable surge this week compared with previous months. As of 7:35 am IST, the BTC price stood at USD 94,926, slightly lower than yesterday’s level of USD 95,000. In 2026, Bitcoin is expected to record growth compared with last year; however, it may take time to return to its previous peak of USD 126,000. Bitcoin Price Today, January 17, 2026: BTC Price Maintains Stability, Surges Past USD 95,000 To Touch USD 95,300 Mark.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) at USD 95,000

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Bitcoin Price X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)