OpenAI has announced its entry into online shopping by partnering with Etsy and Shopify to bring instant payments into ChatGPT. The new feature, called Instant Checkout, allows users to buy items directly within the chat interface. It comes with Agentic Commerce Protocol, which has been built in collaboration with Stripe. It marks OpenAI’s first step in turning ChatGPT into a tool that can assist users with online shopping. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Sam Altman-run platform announced "introducing Instant Checkout in ChatGPT with @Etsy and @Shopify, and open-sourcing the Agentic Commerce Protocol that powers it, built with @Stripe, so more merchants and developers can integrate agentic checkout." Now, the feature is available for users in the US with ChatGPT Plus, Pro, or Free accounts and will expand to carts and global regions later. In a blog post, OpenAI said, "Merchants pay a small fee on completed purchases, but the service is free for users, doesn’t affect their prices, and doesn’t influence ChatGPT’s product results." AI-Only TikTok Rival Coming? ChatGPT-Maker OpenAI Reportedly To Launch Social Media App for AI-Generated Videos.

ChatGPT already helps millions of people find what to buy. Now it can help them buy it too. We’re introducing Instant Checkout in ChatGPT with @Etsy and @Shopify, and open-sourcing the Agentic Commerce Protocol that powers it, built with @Stripe, so more merchants and developers… pic.twitter.com/9miGZr1Yn7 — OpenAI (@OpenAI) September 29, 2025

