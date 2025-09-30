OpenAI is reportedly planning to launch a TikTok-style new social media app focused on AI-generated videos. The app is said to be powered by its upcoming AI video generation model Sora 2. As per a report of Wired, Sam Altman-run OpenAI launched the app internally last week and has already received positive feedback from its employees. OpenAI appears to be betting on the Sora 2 app for AI-generated videos, similar to ChatGPT used for AI-generated text. The app reportedly features a vertical video feed that resembles ByteDance-owned TikTok. Users can swipe to scroll through videos on a “For You” style page, powered by a recommendation algorithm. Options to like, comment, or remix videos are placed on the right side of the menu bar. Users are said to generate short video clips up to 10 seconds, but they cannot upload media from their device or other apps. Donald Trump vs YouTube: Google's YouTube Agrees To Pay USD 24.5 Million To Settle Trump's 2021 Lawsuit Over Account Suspension.

OpenAI Preparing To Launch a Stand-Alone Social Media App for Sora 2

Wired is reporting that OpenAI is preparing to launch a stand-alone social media app for Sora 2. The app is a vertical video feed with swipe-to-scroll navigation, just like TikTok, except the content of this app is 100% AI-generated. pic.twitter.com/BrsJmbp8k4 — Andrew Curran (@AndrewCurran_) September 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Wired), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)