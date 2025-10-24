The Claude Memory feature has been rolled out to Anthropic Max users, allowing them to search and reference chats and create a memory of their chat history. It enables users to easily track progress related to projects or obtain accurate responses based on previous conversations. Anthropic Claude said, "Memory is now available for Max users and will roll out to Pro over the next two weeks. With project-scoped memory, each project maintains its own focused context." OpenAI Expands ‘Shared Projects’ to Free, Plus and Pro ChatGPT Users, Allowing Them To Collaborate Seamlessly Through Shared Chats, Files and Instructions.

Claude Max Users Can Now Access Memory Feature, Rolling Out to Pro Users Next Week

Memory is now available for Max users and rolling out to Pro over the next two weeks. With project-scoped memory, each project maintains its own focused context. https://t.co/IPofp58c0A — Claude (@claudeai) October 23, 2025

