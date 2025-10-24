OpenAI announced the expansion of Shared Projects to Free, Plus, and Pro ChatGPT users. The option allows users to share their workspace with others, and each shared file has its own private memory. The OpenAI Shared Project enhances collaboration among users. It keeps the context together, helps switch easily between devices such as web and phone, and makes workflow management simpler. OpenAI said, "Invite others to work together in ChatGPT using shared chats, files, and instructions all in one place." Amazon Smart Delivery Glasses: E-Commerce Platform Unveils AI-Powered Wearable To Enhance Driver Safety and Customer Delivery Experience.

Shared Projects Expanded by OpenAI to Free, Plus and Pro Users

Shared Projects are expanding to Free, Plus, and Pro users. Invite others to work together in ChatGPT using shared chats, files, and instructions all in one place. pic.twitter.com/AqeaPGggqj — OpenAI (@OpenAI) October 23, 2025

