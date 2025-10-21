Anthropic has launched Claude Code for web and mobile, allowing users to delegate coding tasks to Claude without opening terminal. The company said, "With Claude Code on the web, you can assign multiple tasks that run in parallel while monitoring and steering them from your browser or iOS app. It is ideal for tackling bug backlogs, routine fixes, and parallel development work." It is available in beta to Claude Pro and Claude Max users. X API Pay-per-Use Model: Elon Musk’s X Releases Beta Version for Developers To Deliver Apps on Platform.

Claude Code for Mobile and Web Launched

With Claude Code on the web, assign multiple tasks that run in parallel while you monitor and steer from your browser or iOS app. Ideal for tackling bug backlogs, routine fixes, and parallel development work. pic.twitter.com/WbU7g5BaKo — Claude (@claudeai) October 20, 2025

