Elon Musk praised Anthropic’s Claude Opus 4.5 in a recent post, calling it “outstanding” and crediting the company for its strong pre-training work. Musk noted that Anthropic’s latest model excels in many areas, even earning appreciation from him despite being a competitor to xAI’s Grok. However, he emphasised that Grok still leads when it comes to pure logic and tasks requiring deep reasoning not covered in Opus’s pre-training data. Musk added that Tesla’s chip design team prefers Grok for its logic-heavy workflows, even after he encouraged them to test Opus, highlighting a competitive but respectful landscape in frontier AI. Satya Nadella Praises Swiggy for Using Microsoft Fabric and AI To Revolutionise Delivery Operations in India.

Elon Musk Praises Claude Opus 4.5 Model But Says Grok Wins in Logic

I must give @AnthropicAI credit here: Opus 4.5 is outstanding. They are doing particularly excellent work at the pretraining level. However, Grok wins when applied to logic (software is just logic at scale) that isn’t in the Opus pretraining. For example, the Tesla chip design… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2025

