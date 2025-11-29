Anthropic has introduced Claude Opus 4.5, which is being teased as "the best model in the world for coding, agents, and computer use." The Claude Opus 4.5 is now available on apps, through the API, and across all three major cloud platforms. It can also be used for deep research and managing presentations or spreadsheets. In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Claude noted, "Opus 4.5 is a step forward in what AI systems can do, and a preview of larger changes to how work gets done." Realme P4x 5G Launch Date in India on December 4, Teased To Arrive With ‘Segment’s Only VC Cooling’ System; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

Claude Opus 4.5

Introducing Claude Opus 4.5: the best model in the world for coding, agents, and computer use. Opus 4.5 is a step forward in what AI systems can do, and a preview of larger changes to how work gets done. pic.twitter.com/mid2Z1qzIf — Claude (@claudeai) November 24, 2025

