Nothing's sub-brand CMF will launch its new smartphone, CMF Phone 2 Pro, will launch today in India at 6:30 PM. The CMF Phone 2 Pro price was leaked ahead of its official launch today, on April 28, 2025. The leaks suggested that the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage would launch at INR 18,999 and 8GB+256GB variant at INR 20,999. Besides, CMF Phone 2 Pro will have AI features, integration for Essential Space, a 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 120Hz display, and a 50MP main+8MP ultrawide+50MP telephoto camera setup. The Nothing Phone 2 Pro will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor mated with Nothing OS 3.1 (Android 15) and a 5,000mAh battery with 50W fast charging. iPhone 17 Launch Date: Apple’s Upcoming iPhone 17 Series Coming in September 2025 With Upgraded Specifications and Features, Check Expected Price, Leaked Details Here.

CMF Phone 2 Pro Launching Today in India

24 hours until we announce ____ pic.twitter.com/O0m8Drxbh1 — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) April 27, 2025

