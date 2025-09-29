The CMF Headphone Pro, featuring an on-ear design and a unique combination of features, launches today in India. The CMF Headphone Pro will offer 100 hours of playback and include other features such as an LED indicator, a Type-C charging port, and physical buttons for volume control and other functions. The Headphone Pro by Nothing's CMF will be available in Teal and Orange colors. Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition Smartphone Announced, Coming Soon in India; Check Details,

CMF Headphone Pro Launching Today in India

Block up to 99% of noise. Get 100% immersed in your sounds. Headphone Pro. Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/7Rr3gThyfP — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) September 28, 2025

