The CMF Headphone Pro will launch on September 29, 2025, featuring a comfortable on-ear design and a unique combination of features. The headphone, from Nothing's sub-brand, will have physical buttons for volume control and other functions, including Bluetooth connectivity and power on/off. It will include a Type-C port for charging, LED indicator, and will be offered in two colors – Teal and Orange. The company announced that the CMF Headphone Pro will offer 100 hours of playback. Xiaomi 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: From Price to Specifications and Features, Check Comparison of Two Premium Smartphones.

CMF Headphone Pro Coming on September 29 With 100 Hours of Playback

Listen on with 100 hours of playback. Headphone Pro. 29 September. pic.twitter.com/aLKSnlKEYx — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) September 26, 2025

