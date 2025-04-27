Cupertino, April 27: The iPhone 17 series is expected to launch in September 2025 with significant specifications, features and design updates. The Apple iPhone 17 series will include four devices - iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Plus (iPhone 17 Air), iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max (iPhone 17 Ultra). All of these smartphones will come with the latest A19 and A19 pro chipsets. Ahead of the launch, several key specifications and features, as well as the Apple iPhone 17 price-related details, were leaked online.

The details suggest that the standard variant may launch with a similar design to the iPhone 16. However, the iPhone 17 Air or Plus variant may come with a single camera on the rear, which is similar to the design of the iPhone 16e. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max variants will be launched with different designs than the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The new models will likely come with a square bump on the camera module. Realme GT 7 5G Confirmed To Launch Soon in India, Company Shares Teaser Image; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Know iPhone 17 Price (Expected)

The iPhone 17 price in India could start at INR 79,900, according to various reports. The iPhone 17 Pro Max price is expected to be INR 1,44,900. It is expected that the iPhone 17 Air price in India will be INR 89,900. Besides, the leaked details suggested that the iPhone 17 Pro could start at INR 1,39,900. The price range is similar to previous models; however, Apple may introduce various new features and upgrades in its new models.

iPhone 17 Leaked Details Including Specifications and Features

The iPhone 17 base variant will reportedly have a 24MP selfie camera, which is an upgrade compared to the 12MP of the iPhone 16. The change will help the users take high-quality images with more pixels and details. Moreover, the company may continue with a 48MP wide camera on the rear and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The highlighting part of the Apple iPhone 17 is its A19 chip, built on a 3nm process. It may have 35W fast-charging support, Wi-Fi 7, 8GB RAM and other details. CMF Phone 2 Pro Price Leaked Ahead of Launch Tomorrow; Check Specifications and Features of Upcoming Smartphone From Nothing’s CMF.

The iPhone 17 may feature a 6.3-inch ProMotion display running at 120Hz, unlike 60Hz in previous models. Besides, the screen may come with an anti-reflective coating and scratch resistance compared to the Ceramic Shield. The leaked details showed that the device could be offered in White, Pink, Black, Teal, and Ultramarine colours. The iPhone 17 launch date is expected to be between September 11 to September 13, 2025.

