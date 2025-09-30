CMF Headphone Pro was launched in select markets including the UK, and Europe. However, the US customers are expected to get this on-ear headphone by CMF around October 7, 2025. Amid this, a report by India TV said that the CMF Headphone Pro could arrive in India by the end of this year. It would have the same modular design, on-device controls - Energy slider, precision roller and a customisable button, Hybrid Adaptive ANC, High-Fidelity Sound, 100-hour battery life and three colour options - Dark Grey, Light Grey and Light Green. CMF Headphone Pro price in India is expected to be around INR 17,999, said the report. OPPO Find X9, OPPO Find X9 Pro Confirmed To Launch Alongside OPPO Pad 5 and OPPO Watch S; Check Expected Specifications and Features of OPPO Find X9 Series.

CMF Headphone Pro Specifications and Features

Meet Headphone Pro | Available now across regions 🎧 Modular Design – Interchangeable cushions for comfort, style, and personalization. 🎚️ On-Device Controls – Energy slider, precision roller, and a customizable button for effortless control. 🔇 Hybrid Adaptive ANC – Blocks up… pic.twitter.com/grmJ01iAqq — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) September 30, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (CMF X Account ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

