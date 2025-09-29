CMF Headphone Pro has finally been launched globally by Nothing's sub-brand CMF. The Headphone Pro by CMF offers various unique features such as 100 hours of long playback, 40dB ANC, LDAC, AAC, and SBC codec support, and Hi-Res Audio playback. The CMF Headphone Pro has USB Type-C connectivity, Bluetooth 5.4 support, wind noise conduction mesh, three microphones for better call quality, transparency mode, IPX2 rating, and LED charging status. It comes with a customizable button that allows access to Spatial Audio and AI activation. The CMF Headphone Pro is priced at GBP 79 in the UK, EUR 99 in Europe, and USD 99 in the United States. In India, it is around INR 8,000 to INR 10,000. OnePlus Ace 6 aka OnePlus 15R Launching Soon in China With 165Hz OLED Display; Check Expected Specifications, Features and India Price.

CMF Headphone Pro Launched, Available in UK, USA and Europe

Introducing Headphone Pro. Remix. Everything. pic.twitter.com/eFGXZd0ce3 — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) September 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (CMF X Account ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)