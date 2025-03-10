A highly anticipated Death Stranding 2 trailer has just dropped, showing the cinematics and story aspects of the game. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is the sequel to the popular action game Death Stranding. Kojima Production confirmed the Death Stranding 2 release date as June 26, 2025. The game will be available on PlayStation 5 and other platforms. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, March 10, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

Death Stranding 2 On the Beach Coming on June 26, 2025 (See Trailer)

