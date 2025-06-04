Sony has announced that a new PS5 system software update will be made to version 25.04-11.40.00. The Sony PlayStation 5 rollout will be implemented in a phased manner starting June 4, 2025, confirmed the company. Sony announced that its new PS5 software system update improved the messages and usability on some screens. To enable automatic updates, go to Settings > System > System Software > System Software Update and Settings, then turn on Download Update Files Automatically and Install Update Files Automatically. Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis Says AI Will Create Valuable Jobs Despite Ongoing Layoffs, Urges Students to Focus on STEM Fields.

Sony PS5 25.04-11.40.00 Update Announced

Starting today, PS5 system software will be updated to version 25.04-11.40.00 in a phased release✨ For information about the latest system software features or if you would like to update manually, please check our guide. 💡PS5 system software updatehttps://t.co/ANUhbrulMa pic.twitter.com/8FssEoTCeW — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) June 4, 2025

