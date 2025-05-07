Sony PlayStation announced new games as a part of its "PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for May". The May Monthly Games announced Sony PS includes three titles - Ark Survival Ascended, Balatro and Warhammer 4,000 Boltgun. Ark Survival Ascended is a survival game launched in 2023, Balatro is a roguelike deck-building game, launched in 2024. On the other hand, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is a first-person shooter laujnched in 2023. The PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for May 2025 will be available from May 6, 2025 to June 2, 2025. GTA 6 Trailer 2 Sees Record Breaking View Count After Its Release on May 6, 2025, Registers 78.7 Millions Views on X and 58 Million on YouTube.

PlayStation Plus May 2025 Games Announced

The PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for May are available today: 🦖 Ark: Survival Ascended 🃏 Balatro 🪐 Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun

