Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (DS2) is now available on PlayStation 5 (PS5), developed by Kojima Productions and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. In this new chapter of Death Stranding 2 gameplay, players once again step into the role of Sam, who begins a dangerous journey to save humanity from extinction. He is joined by companions as he travels through a world filled with challenging environments. Each area brings new risks and choices for players as time, weather, and nature will be constantly changing. The game connects countless terrains and offers an immersive world of gaming. From open fields to tough terrain, Sam (players) should overcome many obstacles to complete a mission. Death Stranding 2 On the Beach is available on PS5 and is PS5 Pro enhanced. The Standard Edition is priced at INR 4,999, while the Digital Deluxe Edition is available for INR 5,599. PUBG Maker Planning IPL-Style BGMI League? KRAFTON Opens Limited Slot, Invites Bids for ‘Revolutionary Esports Initiative’ in India; Check Details.

Death Stranding 2 on the Beach

Should we have connected? Prepare to answer that question in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, available now: https://t.co/O7wbhluENd pic.twitter.com/oceNzHo6us — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 26, 2025

