Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Launch on June 26, 2025; Global Release Timings Revealed, Sony PlayStation Early Access With Digital Deluxe Edition

Death Standing 2: On the Beach is a highly anticipated video game set to launch on June 26, 2025. The game developed by Kojima Production will be exclusively available on PlayStation on Thursday. The Death Stranding 2 release timing for every region is revealed ahead of June 26. Death Standing 2: On the Beach will be released on Thursday at 12:00 AM ET in New York, USA, in London (UK) at 5 AM BST, Berlin (Germany) at 6 AM CEST, Mumbai (India) at 9:30 AM IST, Tokyo (Japan) at 1 PM JST and Sydney (Australia) at 2 PM AEST. In Los Angeles (USA), the Death Standing 2 will be released at 9 PM PT on June 25, 2025. Sony PlayStation annoucned that the players will get two days early access via the Digital Deluxe Edition. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, June 23, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

Death Standing 2 Release on June 26, 2025 (Wednesday)

In one week, connect the network 🔗 Death Stranding 2: On the Beach launches June 26, with two days early access via the Digital Deluxe Edition: https://t.co/yJgNCrgmyB pic.twitter.com/8H4iW0X2eR — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 19, 2025

