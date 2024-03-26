Elon Musk has set the tech world abuzz with his latest announcement about the transformation of platform X, formerly known as Twitter, into an 'Everything App.' The tech billionaire and owner of X Corp shared his visionary plan to revolutionise the digital landscape. As per reports, Elon Musk intends to create a super app that integrates a wide array of services, including job searches, e-commerce, live streaming and even dating, all within a single interface. Elon Musk shared a post on X saying "says the circle will be complete". The development of the 'Everything App,' Musk is completing the circle of X's evolution, signaling a future where a single app could serve multiple purposes of a user. Grok AI on X: Users Will Be Able To Share Grok Conversations Directly on X, 'Hopefully Out This Week' Says Elon Musk.

Elon Musk Everything App X

The circle will be complete pic.twitter.com/QkT7K9QBJF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2024

