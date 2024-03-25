Grok AI users can directly share conversations with the AI chatbot directly on the X platform, announced DogeDesigner (@cb_doge). DogeDesigner also shared the preview of the Grok AI conversation about a random question - "What is a corporate shell game?" Elon Musk announced the open-source of the Grok AI chatbot for all users. On March 17, 2024, the xAI confirmed releasing its Grok-1 Mixture-of-Experts model with an architecture of 314 billion parameters. Elon Musk said that the users could be able to share Grok AI conversations on X by the week replying to the post of DogeDesigner. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Likely Developing GenAI-Powered Image Editing Tool Soon for Users, Says Report.

Users Can Share Grok AI Conversation on X Platform:

BREAKING: You'll be soon able to share grok conversations directly on X. Here's a preview: pic.twitter.com/vSkO3g1RZZ — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) March 25, 2024

Elon Musk Says 'Hopefully Out This Week':

Hopefully out this week — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2024

